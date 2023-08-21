Govin's maze to raise awareness about Parkinson's Disease

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A local farmer is using his corn maze to spread awareness about a disease that affects thousands of people, including his own loved ones.
John Govin, owner of Govin's Farm in Menomonie, picks a different theme every year for the corn maze, and this year's theme is about Parkinson's disease. Govin said he picked this topic because his brother-in-law is living with the disease and has a neighbor with neurological problems.
Parkinson's is a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements such as shaking and stiffness, with symptoms worsening over time. To spread that awareness, he and his family will make their corn maze in the shape of a brain, and spell out the word Parkinson's.
"For the last several years we've been trying to do something that is important to our families and this year it happens to be Parkinson's," he said. "It's just important to get a conversation started."
Govin said that they will be donating a portion of their income to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson's research. Along with the maze there will be other attractions at the farm this fall.
The maze opens September 23 at 10 a.m.