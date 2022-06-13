 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Grand opening of fitness center in the Chippewa Falls Senior Center

  • 0
Fitness Center in Chippewa Falls Senior Center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - People celebrated the grand opening of the fitness center in the Chippewa Falls Senior Center on Monday.

As part of the celebration, seniors got a tutorial on how to use the equipment from Summit Commercial Fitness.

Director Angie Walker said a lot of the equipment was obtained with those ages 50 and up in mind, focusing on upper body strength, balance, and walking.

The $50,000 project has been in the works since 2017, and now that it's finally complete, Walker said it's a dream come true.

"It was the most phenomenal feeling ever. That room is so terrific," Walker said. "I could hear all of them talking and chatting, 'I like this' or 'I like this machine' and 'Wow, they're all new machines.' That is something that I haven't heard from people in a long long time."

The fitness center is located on the second floor of the building and is the first one they've ever had.

If you're not a member of the senior center, it costs $35 a month to use the fitness area. If you are a member, it costs $10 a month on top of the $35 yearly senior center membership.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags