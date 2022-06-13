Grand opening of fitness center in the Chippewa Falls Senior Center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - People celebrated the grand opening of the fitness center in the Chippewa Falls Senior Center on Monday.
As part of the celebration, seniors got a tutorial on how to use the equipment from Summit Commercial Fitness.
Director Angie Walker said a lot of the equipment was obtained with those ages 50 and up in mind, focusing on upper body strength, balance, and walking.
The $50,000 project has been in the works since 2017, and now that it's finally complete, Walker said it's a dream come true.
"It was the most phenomenal feeling ever. That room is so terrific," Walker said. "I could hear all of them talking and chatting, 'I like this' or 'I like this machine' and 'Wow, they're all new machines.' That is something that I haven't heard from people in a long long time."
The fitness center is located on the second floor of the building and is the first one they've ever had.
If you're not a member of the senior center, it costs $35 a month to use the fitness area. If you are a member, it costs $10 a month on top of the $35 yearly senior center membership.