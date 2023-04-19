 Skip to main content
Ground broken on new apartments at former Shopko site

Station 955 Groundbreaking

Photo courtesy of Greywolf Partners, Inc.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - That site that was once Shopko in Eau Claire had ground broken for a new apartment complex. 

Greywolf Partners broke ground on the new building that will be called Station 955 on Tuesday. The building will have 258 units, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. 

Station 955

Courtesy of the Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda packet 

Demolition of the old Shopko building began in early March. The department store filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and the Eau Claire Shopko closed just a few months after that announcement. 

Greywolf said they anticipate beginning leasing efforts late this summer or early fall, with people being able to move in next summer. 

