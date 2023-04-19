Ground broken on new apartments at former Shopko site

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - That site that was once Shopko in Eau Claire had ground broken for a new apartment complex.
Greywolf Partners broke ground on the new building that will be called Station 955 on Tuesday. The building will have 258 units, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Demolition of the old Shopko building began in early March. The department store filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and the Eau Claire Shopko closed just a few months after that announcement.
Greywolf said they anticipate beginning leasing efforts late this summer or early fall, with people being able to move in next summer.