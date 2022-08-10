 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August Primary

Hakes chosen by Chippewa County voters to take on Chris Kowalczyk in race for sheriff

  • Updated
  • 0
Kowalczyk Hakes

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - In a close race, Republican voters in Chippewa County selected Travis Hakes as the GOP candidate for county sheriff. 

Hakes will now face Democrat Chris Kowalczyk, who ran uncontested, in the November 8 election. Chris is the brother of current sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who is retiring after 16 years in the position. 

Hakes won the primary election with 52% of the vote. His competitor, Dan Marcon, garnered 48% of the vote. The results are not yet certified. 

Hakes was formerly the police chief in Elk Mound, and is currently a patrol officer in Cornell. 

Chris Kowalczyk has been with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office for more than 30 years, currently working as an investigator. 

The election is November 8. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags