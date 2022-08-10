Hakes chosen by Chippewa County voters to take on Chris Kowalczyk in race for sheriff

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - In a close race, Republican voters in Chippewa County selected Travis Hakes as the GOP candidate for county sheriff.
Hakes will now face Democrat Chris Kowalczyk, who ran uncontested, in the November 8 election. Chris is the brother of current sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who is retiring after 16 years in the position.
Hakes won the primary election with 52% of the vote. His competitor, Dan Marcon, garnered 48% of the vote. The results are not yet certified.
Hakes was formerly the police chief in Elk Mound, and is currently a patrol officer in Cornell.
Chris Kowalczyk has been with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office for more than 30 years, currently working as an investigator.
The election is November 8.