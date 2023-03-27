Have say in Chippewa Falls pool future with survey, listening session

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You have an opportunity to make your voice heard on the future of the Chippewa Falls public pool.
Talks of the Bernard Willi Pool being too expensive to maintain have been in the works since April, when parks director John Jiminez first told city councilors the pool was faced with decaying infrastructure and staffing issues.
Jiminez said that completely renovating the pool would cost between $4 million and $6 million. However, the Chippewa Falls community made it clear that keeping their only public pool was a priority to them.
A pool committee has since been formed. Now, the committee is releasing a survey and holding an in-person listening session to gather public input on the future of the space.
In a press release, the committee stated they would like to know which amenities are most important to people who live inside the Chippewa Falls city limits and in surrounding communities.
The survey is open now through May 5. A listening session will be held on April 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the basement auditorium of Chippewa Falls City Hall.
Click here for the survey.