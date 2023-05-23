 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Health department announces first beach closure of season

  • Updated
  • 0
Beach Closed

ALTOONA (WQOW) - One area beach is starting the summer season closed. 

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department begins testing the water at seven county beaches just before Memorial Day each year. Beaches are closed when water reaches an unsafe level of bacteria or has harmful algae bloom toxins, according to the health department. They may also post water quality advisory signs. 

In their update on Tuesday, officials said Lake Altoona Beach is closed. Riverview, Half Moon, Coon Fork, Coon Fork Campground, Big Falls, and Lake Eau Claire beaches are all open. 

Beach updates are shared frequently between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and are posted to their website and social media pages. You can also sign up for email notifications

