Health department announces first beach closure of season

ALTOONA (WQOW) - One area beach is starting the summer season closed.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department begins testing the water at seven county beaches just before Memorial Day each year. Beaches are closed when water reaches an unsafe level of bacteria or has harmful algae bloom toxins, according to the health department. They may also post water quality advisory signs.
In their update on Tuesday, officials said Lake Altoona Beach is closed. Riverview, Half Moon, Coon Fork, Coon Fork Campground, Big Falls, and Lake Eau Claire beaches are all open.
Beach updates are shared frequently between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and are posted to their website and social media pages. You can also sign up for email notifications.