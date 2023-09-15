Here We Grow Again sale open this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A children's consignment sale began Friday in Eau Claire.
Local families went through their belongings and brought things they didn't need anymore to the Here We Grow Again sale. Families put price tags on their own items and receive profits when their items sell.
The host of Here We Grow Again Hilary Caprios said that the sale benefits everyone that is a part of it.
"Our consigners, they are able to unload a lot of their things, clean out their homes and closets and make some money doing it. Our shoppers love it because they save a ton of money to be able to get things at great prices," Caprios.
It started over 20 years ago with a few families in a basement and now, over 400 families are involved in the event. The sale happens twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring.
Since Sunday is the last day of their sale, most items will be half priced.
The sale takes place at Hobbs Ice Area on Menomonie Street. You can find more information about the event by clicking here.