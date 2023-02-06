High nitrate levels in drinking water raising concerns in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - There's concerns that the drinking water in Chippewa County contains an alarming level of nitrates, and now experts from around the state are brainstorming what to do about it.
Nitrates occur naturally in plants and vegetables, and are necessary nutrients for crops in Wisconsin. But they can be dangerous in our drinking water, especially for pregnant or breastfeeding women.
Experts say it can cause blue baby syndrome, which can be fatal for infants or increase the risk of thyroid disease, diabetes, and cancers in healthy adults.
Chippewa County officials are looking for the source of its unusually high nitrate levels, either from fertilizer or manure, or from septic systems.
"There are options that can be done. We're trying to find ways that are the least disruptive to the ag community so therefore it would be easily adaptable," said Lynda Schweikert, director of Chippewa County Land Conservation & Forest Management.
She said levels in the western part of the county are especially high. In some parts, it's over Wisconsin's limit of ten milligrams per liter of water.
On Thursday the county is holding a brainstorming session with experts from across the state to go over different options. Click here to see the meeting agenda. Below is where it will take place:
Land Conservation & Forest Management Committee
Special Meeting
Thursday, February 9, 2023 1:00 PM
711 N. Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729