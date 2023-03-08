High school students across the Chippewa Valley compete at annual CVTC Agriculture Competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than 100 high school students from across the Chippewa Valley competed in the annual Chippewa Valley Technical College Agriculture Skills Contest.
The competition tests students knowledge of agriculture. Students may have to identify certain plants or equipment or show how to tie specific knots on cows.
Adam Wehling, the Dean of Agriculture, Energy, Transportation, and Construction at CVTC, said the contest is a really great way to explore careers offered by CVTC.
"We want them to come our campus, do the contest, but we also want them to get to know our students, get to know our instructors," said Wehling.
Abbygail Schlough, a student from Boyceville High School that competed in the event, said that she was born and raised on a dairy farm. This competition allowed her to show her knowledge, but she also learned something new.
"It's always really exciting to get to show my knowledge but it's also super exciting to grow and know more because the industry always constantly changing and improving and finding new aspects to make life better," said Schlough.
A plaque is given to the winners for both individuals and schools. CVTC said that the winners will be announced later this week.