Hope Village is $250,000 closer to vision of helping those experiencing homelessness thanks to grant

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - More affordable tiny housing will be coming to the Chippewa Valley thanks to a grant from the Pablo Foundation.
The $250,000 grant will help Hope Village get closer to fulfilling its $2.7 million goal for the Welcome Home campaign. It will help fund phase three of the campaign, which includes construction of multi-unit transitional and permanent housing, an outdoor pavilion, a workshop and a playground area.
Related: Ground broken on Hope Village in Chippewa Falls as fundraising continues
Since opening its first tiny house in 2016, Hope Village has built 11 tiny homes and provided more than 100 families and individuals in need of temporary housing alternatives.
For more information, click here.