Hope Village prepping for $2.7 million capital campaign

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Hope Village board is prepping for their $2.7 million capital campaign.
The Village, which provides permanent, supportive housing to the Valley's homeless community, is currently in the pre-campaign phase with plans to launch the capital campaign this summer.
"We have mentors that work with each of our guests, and those mentors work on what we call a secure living plan. That's to help each of our guests secure an income that's sufficient enough to afford permanent housing, help someone get reconnected to their health resources, and it helps them find that permanent housing," said Mike Cohoon, director of Hope Village.
The campaign would secure funds necessary complete the village, contributing to phase three of the overall project.
To break down the phases:
The village has constructed 10 tiny homes as part of phase one, which are now occupied.
Currently the village is in phase two, aimed at finishing a community building and creating infrastructure of the Hope Village: mainly roads, sidewalks and parking lots at the Kennedy Road Chippewa Falls location.
Phase three's focus is on more housing, recreation and landscape.
"We're planning on putting in five duplexes, and two, six-plex units, a playground area, we're planning on expanding this building to include both a workshop and a resale shop, and then garden areas and pavilions," Cohoon said.
The board of directors is asking for volunteers to join the Village's leadership and steering committees, who will aid in answering questions for the community, and creating a fundraising timeline for phase three.
The solicitation stage of the capital campaign is estimated to start in July.
To join the Hope Village's pre-campaign committee, contact info@hopevillage.org.