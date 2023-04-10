Hope Village tiny home community opens new center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The vision for a tiny home community got a big step closer on Monday.
The Hope Village Program in Chippewa Falls opened their new community center by hosting a ribbon cutting event. The center will serve as the hub for the community.
The nonprofit program provides families with temporary housing alternatives. Since 2016, volunteers have built houses on trailers for people who are without other housing and/or low-income.
The center will have features that will make life easier for residents, Hope Village Executive Director Michael Cohoon said.
"They have bathrooms and showers and laundry facilities. They have one bathroom that's accessible to them 24 hours a day," he said.
In addition to the center, the village has eight houses on site. Two more houses are expected to be moved into the complex later this year. Along with the complex, each tiny home has a sleeping area, bathroom area and kitchenette.
The long-term goal of the program is to build 28 units of housing.