House fire risk increases with the winter season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Did you know that even though it is cold outside, Eau Claire sees an increase risk of fires this time of year?
Allyn Bertrang, the Deputy Chief of the Eau Claire Fire Department told News 18 that during the winter season, there is an increase in structural fires. He said the two biggest reasons are from cooking and heating. This is largely due to people staying away from the cold and preparing for the holidays.
"People are in their homes more, they are doing more cooking because of the holidays, and those kind of things," said Bertrang. "Whenever there's more activity in a kitchen or in a cooking area, we're going to see that likelihood of fires occurring from cooking increase."
To decrease the risk of having a fire, Bertrang encourages people to not pile things on or around your stove, and make sure your heating equipment is working properly.
The Eau Claire Fire Department is still doing the "Keep The Wreath Green" campaign which is to remind people to be extra safe for the holiday and runs till New Years.