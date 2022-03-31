How certain April Fool’s Day pranks can harm your children

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April Fool's Day can be full of laughs, but if the prank goes too far, it can be full of tears.
Officials from the Family Resource Center in Eau Claire said it's best to avoid pranks that can cause emotional harm.
Parent educator Sue Kischel said silly jokes where something is out of place are best for young kids. She said jokes about life and death or false pregnancy announcements are not funny and can damage their trust in you.
Kischel adds homes need to be safe places for children not only physically, but emotionally as well.
"They came home from school and I said, 'I made you some brownies,' and I peeled back the aluminum foil to show them a pan of construction paper brown letter 'E's.' That was a little bit disappointing for them, but I wouldn't have told them something like, 'We're getting a new puppy! Just kidding, haha.' That would've been crushing," Kischel said.
Ultimately, Kischel said you know your child best and what their sense of humor is. What one child might find hilarious, the other might find devastating.