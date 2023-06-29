How much do you make? Survey seeks information on western Wisconsin wages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A survey is seeking to find out the base compensation for jobs in the Chippewa Valley and western Wisconsin.
The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce said the deadline has been extended for the Western & Central Wisconsin wage survey. The survey covers employers from nine Chambers of Commerce including: Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Marshfield, Menomonie, Portage County, Rice Lake, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids.
The goal of the survey is to be a "definitive resource of base compensation information for commonly recognized jobs in our geographic area."
The results are reported by major industry group, like manufacturing, health care, government, and general business.
All of the information is confidential. The deadline has been extended to July 31. The results will be published this coming fall.
You can learn more about the survey and how to take it by clicking here.