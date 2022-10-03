How the Ski Sprites adjust when Lake Altoona closes

ALTOONA (WQOW) - With Lake Altoona closing often due to algae blooms, the Ski Sprites haven't been able to practice or perform as much.
Lake Altoona Beach was closed for 55 days of the summer season. But, the Ski Sprites didn't let that step them, and they found an alternative place to practice.
The Ski Sprites are the oldest competition water show ski team in Wisconsin. They have members from three years of age to their late forties.
Twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays throughout the summer, they try to put on performances for the public at Lake Altoona, but poor water quality got in the way of both practices and performances.
In August, they were only able to put on one show.
As an alternative, the Ski Sprites practiced on the Chippewa River.
Marketing director Jim Heinzen said it was hard at times because of the currents and some spots are more narrow, but it was doable.
"Although it's a little inconvenient, you know getting the boats there to a certain point, they still have to come from our boat barn downtown or they'd have to come here or they go to the river. So I guess it's still a pretty similar situation as far as practice goes," Heinzen said.
The Ski Sprits also have dance practices and pyramid climbing practice on land.
Heinzen said Lake Altoona Beach is their home base, and they plan to stay and also work to improve it.
He added they are working with county parks and Lake Altoona District to come up with a solution so that the lake can be enjoyed by everyone more often.
Depending on the water quality and weather, the Ski Sprites plan to start practicing again the first week of May and perform the first week of June.