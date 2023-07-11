How to help pollinators during the summer season

EAU CLARE (WQOW) - No Mow May is over, but are there still ways you can help pollinators during the summer season?
According Ben Polzin, the Vice President of Operations at Down to Earth in Eau Claire, the best way to help is to create a separate garden or area away from your house, with plants native to Wisconsin that are helpful to pollinators.
Those include things like milkweed and cardinal and butterfly flowers.
He also said to stay away from pesticides and any cutting or trimming.
"Giving them an area that's just kind of let go natural really gives them more security from natural predators and also an area to lay their eggs or you know be able to or hatch out of their cocoons or you know what not that might be for the next generation of pollinators," said Polzin.
After the summer season and into fall and winter, Polzin said to leave the plants alone until spring as there may still be pollinator eggs there.