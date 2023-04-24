 Skip to main content
How you park in River Prairie is slated to change

  • Updated
  • 0
River Prairie Parking

ALTOONA (WQOW) - You will soon be able to pull into a parking space instead of backing into one in River Prairie Park. 

According to Altoona city officials, the city council had received numerous complaints about the back-in parking style, so they asked the city engineering department to make the change. One city official told News 18 that about half of drivers ignore the back-in parking signs and pull into parking stalls. 

The city will remove the parking lines with a power wash. They will start with a small section before redoing the entire park. The full removing and restriping should take place this summer. 

