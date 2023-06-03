Hundreds of bikers ride in support of breast cancer awareness

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Hundreds of bikers beat the heat on Saturday riding motorcycles around the Chippewa Valley for a good cause.
It's the annual Ridin' for a Reason event, a fundraiser that raises awareness and money to fight breast cancer.
This event is to support the Marshfield Clinic's mobile mammography program, which brings mammography screenings to women in rural communities. There is no extra charge for women who use the mobile mammography unit, however there is additional expenses for the Marshfield Clinic Health System, which is part of the reason why they do fundraisers like this one.
"When 200 motorcycles roll through a community, people become aware very quickly what we're doing," said Mike Keil, the event organizer. "They ask questions, they see it, and we've actually had folks here speaking, ladies that came to ride, heard about it, did the exam, caught something, and who knows, maybe saved their own lives."
They started at Loopy's in Chippewa Falls, and riders stopped in Menomonie, Downsville, Durand, and Mondovi.
If you would like to donate to the mobile mammography units, click here.