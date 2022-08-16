Hundreds participate in 19th annual Hike for the Homeless

ALTOONA (WQOW) - People were supporting families experiencing homelessness one step at a time on Tuesday.
At the 19th annual Hike for the Homeless, people could do either a one-mile or 2.8 mile walk at River Prairie Park in Altoona.
All the proceeds benefit Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley who operates the Beacon House in Eau Claire.
Beacon House offers shelter for families experiencing homelessness in our area.
Organizers said in 2021, they were able to provide shelter and other services for 34 families that included 70 children. Plus, the Eau Claire Area School District classified more than 300 children as homeless.
One participant said she's been doing this hike for 10 years with the youth group she leads.
"For me, part of my call is to go out and work with people in the community and offer my hands in service. In this case, it's a great opportunity to raise awareness and funds for those who are housing insecure," said participant Shannon Joshi.
Last year, this event raised more than $20,000 and organizers hope to beat that goal. If you missed it, you can still donate online.
WQOW is a proud sponsor of Hike for the Homeless.