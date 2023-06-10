Hundreds walk to defeat ALS in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Hundreds walked for a cause Saturday morning in the inaugural Walk to Defeat ALS at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
"The Walk to Defeat ALS is the number one way for the community to really rally around those living with ALS and those we've lost to ALS," Ashley Yoder, managing director with the ALS Association in Wisconsin, said.
The walk is part of a national movement to raise money for ALS research, and this is the first year it has taken place in Chippewa Falls.
ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord. According to the ALS Association website, people with ALS can lose the ability to speak, move, and breathe. There are some treatments for symptoms, but there is no known cure.
Saturday's event hoped to change that and show support.
"While it's a fundraising event, I also like to call it the biggest support group that we have for the community," Yoder said. "It's really important to just show people living with ALS that they're valued, that they're not alone in this journey, and to wrap them in our arms with warmth."
The money raised at the walk goes towards researching a cure and to support families in Wisconsin living with ALS.
For Carl and Cindy Duley, that support has gone a long way since Carl's diagnosis in the fall of 2021.
"Helping us out with mental health, as far as giving people to talk to," Carl Duley said. "Also with different supplies that we've needed as we've progressed through different changes in our lives."
The Duleys are thankful for the support from the community along every step of the way.
"We're just taking it a step at a time," Cindy Duley said. "We have a lot of people walking beside us."
A total of 430 people took part in Saturday's walk and raised $60,000 for Wisconsin families and ALS research. Click here to learn more about the ALS Association, and how to donate.