"I realized that using wasn't the answer" Cadott man overcomes opioid and food addictions

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A Cadott man is sharing his story about ditching his addictions and living a life of sobriety.
"Everything was just coming and crashing down on me. And I realized that using wasn't the answer," said George Hite of Cadott.
Hite works as a quality manager for Alloy Metal Finishing in Eau Claire.
But in 2010 while at a different job, he became addicted to opiates.
"I started getting migraines a lot and a friend of mine just said, 'Hey, you know, I got some morphine here.'"
He then starting using pharmaceutical fentanyl.
On the outside, he appeared like a normal functioning person. He had a good job. He bought a house. He had a loving wife and two children.
"Work was fine. I was working extra hours. Bills were paid," Hite said. "It's once I lost my job and when the bills started piling up, that's when the relationship with my oldest son started to deteriorate a little bit. And I realized something had to be done."
It would be five years until Hite would get the help he needed.
In 2015, he saw an AODA (Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse) counselor at Mayo Clinic Health System who recommended he go to an addiction treatment program at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Minnesota.
"Went there, did their 28-day program, which is fantastic. Completed that and from there, it was great."
It was great, but he soon replaced his drug addiction with a food one.
In three years, Hite gained 100 pounds.
"For me, it felt like I was almost using my drugs again. It was a comfort thing," Hite recalled. "I stopped hanging out with family, stopped hanging out with friends. Things that I used to do, and those were the same things that I did at the height of my addiction to opiates."
To gain control of his life and body again, he enrolled in Mayo's bariatric surgery program.
"He was a great candidate because he's highly motivated and he was willing to undergo the entire program," said Dr. Maria Linnaus, Mayo Clinic Health System assistant professor of surgery and Hite's bariatric surgeon.
Dr. Linnaus said a lot of patients in their program have a history of prior substance abuse.
"That rate is up to 20 to 30% actually. By the time they usually come to our bariatric program, that rate is far lower that they have an active addiction, but it is a fairly common thing to see," she said.
165 pounds now and clean from both his addictions, the 45-year-old said he's doing much better.
"Oh, it's fabulous. I'm back with my family. I'm back with my friends. I'm getting out more. My wife and I are going on more vacations. My relationship with my two sons is stronger than ever."
For those struggling with substance abuse, Hite said the best thing you can do is tell someone.
Your loved ones can't help you if they don't know you have a problem.