'I was so shocked': Beloved local bronze sculpture missing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The search continues for a locally beloved bronze sculpture stolen from an Eau Claire property last Wednesday night.
The sculpture was located on the corner of Wilson and Garfield Avenues in Eau Claire, and is known for its thought-provoking appearance. It includes four smaller men dressed in suits, each with different facial expressions and body language.
Barbara Bouviere, the owner of the sculpture, said it was very dear to her, as is art in general. She said that "Art means different things to different people, and that's why it's so special." She said people often stopped by to say how much they appreciated it.
The sculpture's been on her front lawn for the past five years, and she was stunned to see it missing.
"I was so shocked and then very devastated, and my family was very devastated when they heard about what happened," Bouviere said. "It's just unbelievable that somebody would do something like this. I mean it just meant so much to so many different people."
Police say they've received no tips on the stolen sculpture as of now.
Bouviere said she's been handing out flyers to the public, and has a $5,000 reward for the return of the sculpture and the name or names of those responsible.
If you have any information on the missing sculpture, you are encouraged to contact Eau Claire Police.