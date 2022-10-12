Inspiring and connecting at 2022 Women’s Business Conference in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 19th annual Women's Business Conference in Eau Claire was back in full swing after being canceled in 2020 and being hybrid the year after.
Whether you were looking to start, improve, or expand your business, the 2022 Women's Business Conference, hosted by the Western Wisconsin Women's Business Center, was the place to be.
"We've got a vendor's group, lots of networking, a power panel where successful women in business in the area talk about their successes, and so it really is something for everyone," said Anna Cardarella, CEO of Western Dairyland Community Action Agency.
About 400 women attended the conference, which is down from its pre-COVID highs of 550, but it was fully in-person again this year.
"I think these conferences are very important because I think we don't always know where to look for resources. It's important for us to be able to connect with each other. Business to business relationships I think are very important," said Maysee Herr, CEO of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce (HWCC).
"There are sections on avoiding frauds and scams, which is very important today, looking at ways you can use design for your business, all kinds of different things. The legal aspects of starting a business. So we kind of try to look at it from all areas wherever you are in your business," Cardarella said.
In addition to the 20 workshops, people could also check out the vendor fair.
Herr was a panelist and a vendor. She said HWCC provides services to small businesses and loan opportunities to those who qualify.
"I don't think that people always realize that we're not just here for the Hmong and Asian community. We also, in our portfolio, serve those who are outside the Asian community," Herr said.
Attendees were not just from Wisconsin. They also came from Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa. This year's event took place on the third floor of the Davies Student Center at UW-Eau Claire.
If you missed the conference or have any questions, you can contact the Wisconsin Women's Business Center in Eau Claire, which is part of the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council at 715-836-1174 ext. 1174 or info@WomensBusinessConference.com.