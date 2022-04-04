Investigation underway after Cadott Jr/Senior High School library vandalized

CADOTT (WQOW) - An investigation is underway in Cadott following reported vandalism at the Cadott Junior/Senior High Library.
According to a letter sent to families from the superintendent, the damage was not severe, but the Cadott School District is taking this situation very seriously.
The news of this vandalism comes one week after the Cadott School Board voted to move certain books from libraries and remove one book from the schools entirely. Those books addressed topics like LGBTQ+ and racial issues, and one answered the question of how babies were made.
News 18 reached out to the superintendent to see what kind of books were moved and damaged but have not yet heard back.
Dear Cadott Families,
Over the last several weeks, a district library aide noticed that some books in the Jr/Sr High Library had been pushed to the back of the shelves, and others had been purposely miscategorized. In addition, two books had been intentionally damaged.
Then, on March 31, some shelf bookends were removed, resulting in some books falling off shelves and some signs marking specific book sections were moved and hidden. We believe a student or students did this during an open period.
While this damage was not severe, and some students volunteered to help the library aide get items back in order, the Cadott School District takes this situation very seriously. District staff are reviewing security video footage with local law enforcement to determine who is responsible.
This situation remains under investigation.
As a school district community, we must hold ourselves to a high standard. Vandalism, however minor, cannot be tolerated. I regret that a student or small group of students has negatively impacted our school today.
Sincerely,
Jenny Starck
Superintendent