Irvine Park Zoo on high alert for bird flu

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Avian influenza has been spreading across the U.S. and here in Wisconsin, which has the Irvine Park Zoo taking some precautions to make sure their birds don't get infected.
Although they have not seen any cases, Irvine Park zookeeper Cynthia Valentino said they are prepared incase the virus strikes.
Watching for symptoms is a must when it comes to their birds' safety. Valentino said symptoms include lack of energy, purple discoloration or swelling body parts, diarrhea, nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing, reduced egg production, and it can even cause sudden death.
Valentino said if things go south the birds will need to be quarantined.
"We have one quarantine pen and the ability to put them in other places across the zoo if we had to quarantine them," Valentino said. "We could also make sure our vet is very on the ball with it so we can treat them right away and get them healthy as quick as possible."
The zoo is also having conversations with their vet to see if they need to vaccinate some birds.
Valentino added that if you don't happen to see ducks or geese, it is because they are in the duck house waiting for a warmer day, not because they're sick.