"It's a scary situation" Residents told they have year to move out of subsidized apartment complex

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Upset and scared – that's just some of the ways residents of a local subsidized apartment complex feel after Mayo Clinic Health System told them they have a year to move out.
"It was like turning my world upside down," said Cindy Klevgard, a resident who's lived at Luther Lakeside for two-and-a-half years.
On Thursday, those who live at Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire received a letter saying Mayo Clinic will not renew its contract with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and that they have until June 30, 2023 to vacate the property.
"When I first saw the letter, I just thought, 'What?!' I was really surprised that the change was coming and really kind of felt like it's going to be hard to make the move," said Lois Paul who's lived at Luther Lakeside for 38 years.
Brinley Jones has lived at Luther Lakeside for 10 years, and he's concerned about finding affordable housing that's centrally located and can accommodate his disability.
"I'm kind of scared, you know? How am I going to find another place? I'm handicapped," Jones said. "I can' really walk too good without this scooter. And there's an actual chance I might have to check myself into assisted living."
For Cindy Klevgard, she has no family in the area so her neighbors at Luther are her family.
"To uproot myself to go some place else is scary and to be able to not have the security I have here, starting all over is not good," Klevgard said.
Not only are they worried about moving, but also being able to physically and financially afford the move itself.
"I don't have the funds," Klevgard said. "I don't have the means to just pick up and go some place. I can't even afford somebody to move me, let alone have to move. It's a scary situation."
"I'm upset and worried," said Rosalie Fischer, a resident of Luther Lakeside for 10 years. "I couldn't sleep the other night even. It's a big worry because we don't know where to go, what to do. We have no way of upping our income. We have to take what we get."
Multiple residents said they've already started looking for other HUD housing arrangements, but have been told units might not be available anywhere from six months to three years.
"I think Eau Claire has to start thinking about the elderly that they have now and those coming up, because if you have this shortage now, what's going to happen in the next five, 10, 15 years," Fischer said. "And you have to realize that it's the older people who made this city. Take care of them."
News 18 also spoke with the Housing Authority at the city of Eau Claire, and for the two subsidized complexes they have - Park Tower Apartments and Owen Rust Apartments - the waiting list can have as many as 391 people.
Eau Claire County Housing Authority manages 60 public housing units. All of them are currently being rented, and there's a wait list of 250 people.
Some residents also said they are not so worried about having to move because they have family and friends who can help, but others said they are not as lucky to have that support.
Statement from Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin:
"Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin has completed the 40-year term of a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) housing contract at Luther Lakeside Apartments, 1412 Whipple Street in Eau Claire.
As we come to the end of this 40-year term, having seen this project through, Mayo Clinic Health System will transition away from a new leasing contract to better focus on what we do best, providing and expanding health care to meet the needs of our community.
Tenants of Luther Lakeside Apartments were notified of this transition by letter on June 30. This transition is expected to be completed June 30, 2023, one year after the date tenants were notified.
Mayo Clinic Health System and Landmark Company, which manages the property, will work together with residents to ease this transition.
Decades ago it was a common practice for health care entities to have HUD agreements to both help provide capacity for senior housing and to provide an opportunity 40 years in the future to transition that space to meet health care needs. As we come to the end of our 40-year defined term, having seen this project through, our focus is now on expanding care capabilities to meet future needs in the Chippewa Valley.
The building will no longer be used for housing. Given the considerable demand on clinical service space at this site, several options are being considered for the property, but a final determination has not been made."