"It's going to be accessible to everybody" Landmark Conservancy buys nearly 70 acers to protect, make public

TOWN OF SPRING BROOK (WQOW) - A piece of land located near the border of Dunn and Eau Claire County will forever be protected thanks to a local non-profit.
The 69-acre forested property located at the confluence of the Chippewa River and Elk Creek was recently purchased by Landmark Conservancy. Sold by the Midwest Institute of Scandinavian Culture, they have worked closely with Landmark to protect the ecological resources of the property to promote public access for generations to come.
"I think these smaller nature preserves that are accessible for all members of the community are important to have," said Rick Remington, conservation director at Landmark Conservancy. "You can have a place that's easy to park with a developed trail system so they can get the family outside. Whether you're a young couple with kids and want to share that enjoyment with your children or you're a single mom and want to access the property, it's going to be accessible to everybody."
Landmark's goal in the coming year is to map existing trails, add more signage, and hopes to improve parking accessibility.