It's hot. Here is where you can cool down in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - I don't need to tell you it's hot out. Today, it really is both the heat and humidity that gets you. Meteorologist Austin Haskins gets into the details here. But where can you cool down?
THE BEACH
The last beach status update from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department was a positive one. Riverview, Half Moon, Coon Fork, Big Falls, and Lake Eau Claire beaches are all open. There is an advisory for Lake Altoona Beach, however (advisory meaning algae toxin levels are moderate even as no harmful algae bloom is visible).
In Chippewa County, all of the beaches they monitor are in the good water quality category. They have a helpful map here if you want to see all the beaches they look at.
THE POOL
The options here are waning. Wakanda Water Park closed last week and the Chippewa Falls pool closed this week. Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire is still open, though. They're open week days from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There is also Chaos Waterpark in the Metropolis Resort if you're looking for an indoor aquatic playground experience. The waterpark is open 4 - 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
SPLASH PADS
Families can have fun with water at the River Prairie or Haymarket Plaza splash pads. In Altoona, the splash pad is open until 6 p.m., and in Eau Claire it is open until 11 p.m.
MUSEUMS
You can explore history and stay cool at our many local museums. The Logging Museum and Chippewa Valley Museum (check out the 'Play Ball' exhibit) are open from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Carson Park. The new Chippewa Area History Center next to Irvine Park is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the historical museum in Menomonie shares the same hours.
THE BUS
All Eau Claire Transit buses are air conditioned, and on Wednesday they're free to ride. Get where you need to go without breaking a sweat. Click here for routes and schedules.
THE MALL
The Oakwood Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. It's an easy spot to relax, stay cool and stay out of the sun. The #1 and #6 bus will get you there.
HAVEN HOUSE
The Eau Claire Community Haven House located at 502 S. Farwell Street opened early on Wednesday to help people get out of the heat. Haven House is a day-shelter for people in our community without a place to go. They are open until 4 p.m.