"It's not easy, and she makes it look easy." Chi-Hi senior excels at CrossFit

  • Updated
  • 0
chi-hi senior

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - CrossFit is a high-intensity competitive fitness sport that incorporates weightlifting, powerlifting, gymnastics and plyometric exercises. 

And it's what one Chi-Hi senior excels at.

Earlier this month, Lydia Fish finished sixth in her age group at Wodapalooza, a national CrossFit Festival in Miami, and now she's already prepping for her next one. 

"It's not easy, and she makes it look easy," said Allison Short, Fish's coach and owner of CrossFit Chippewa Falls. 

"Sometimes it can be challenging, and you can't get down on yourself," Fish said. 

A chance, turned a new ambition.

"I've always been an athlete growing up. I like to be competitive, and I actually won a race, a local race and one of the prizes was a three month membership down here, and so I was like, 'well I should try it' and ever since, I've really loved it," Fish said. 

CrossFit competitors battle it out by strength, speed, agility and stamina.

"You need to be a good gymnast, you need to be good at cardio, and you need to be good at lifting, but not too good at everything," said Short, "Because if you're too good at one thing, then you usually suffer at another thing,"

For Fish, you can add more to the balancing act: high school and a determination to succeed. 

"Each day, I always come to the 6 a.m. class and train until about 7:30 a.m. and then a lot of eating and sleeping and recovering goes on behind the scenes," Fish said. "I'll come back and do two sessions a day, sometimes more. I'm just kind of shooting for the goals that I have in mind."

One of those goals, already reached. 

"It's a big deal, what she did was a really big deal," Short said. 

And it still is.

Now the 17-year old has her eye on competing at the sports most elite level come this summer at the CrossFit Games, which has made its return to Madison. 

"It's really hard. You look at any professional sport or professional athlete, and they're at like the top 1% of the top 1%. With the CrossFit Open, 100,000 women sign-up for that CrossFit Open and 40 make it to the CrossFit Games."

Only nine spots out from last year's games, Fish will be making the move to the adult age group, alongside some of the best in the sport.

"I need to gain a lot more strength. And just experience with competition. I've had very little experience," Fish said, "So the more experience I have, like the more prepared I could probably be."

The CrossFit Open begins in February, Short said the duo's goal is that Fish can tap into the top 1,000 of 100,000 who enter. 

