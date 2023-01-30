It's tempting to go back inside while your car warms up, but there is more than one reason police say it's a bad idea

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - When it's cold, some folks turn on their car to warm it up before running back inside the house, but local police say there are dangers to leaving your vehicle unattended.
Investigator Ryan Boie with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said if you don't keep your eyes on your car, someone could steal your stuff inside, or the car itself.
Last year in Chippewa Falls, there were no vehicles stolen with the sole basis of someone leaving their keys in the vehicle unattended, but police did receive multiple 'theft from vehicle' complaints due to people leaving their cars unlocked.
In Eau Claire in 2022, officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department said there were eight vehicle thefts when the keys were in the car and it was running.
Officers say one of the best ways to prevent vehicle-related thefts is to be vigilant.
"Being able to watch your vehicle, having it in your driveway, but the biggest thing is keeping it secure. All of us have a lot of personal items, a lot of expensive items whether it's our wallet or I.D. or the vehicle itself," Boie said.
In Chippewa Falls, there is actually an ordinance that says you cannot leave your keys unattended in a vehicle on a city street.
Boie says its purpose is to decrease crimes of opportunity. However, something like remote start is fine. Leaving your keys in your car could land you a $50 fine in Chippewa Falls.
There's a similar ordinance in Eau Claire. You can face a $213 fine for violating that ordinance.