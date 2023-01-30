 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

It's tempting to go back inside while your car warms up, but there is more than one reason police say it's a bad idea

  • Updated
  • 0
Tailpipe of a car in the winter

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - When it's cold, some folks turn on their car to warm it up before running back inside the house, but local police say there are dangers to leaving your vehicle unattended.

Investigator Ryan Boie with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said if you don't keep your eyes on your car, someone could steal your stuff inside, or the car itself.

Last year in Chippewa Falls, there were no vehicles stolen with the sole basis of someone leaving their keys in the vehicle unattended, but police did receive multiple 'theft from vehicle' complaints due to people leaving their cars unlocked.

In Eau Claire in 2022, officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department said there were eight vehicle thefts when the keys were in the car and it was running.

Officers say one of the best ways to prevent vehicle-related thefts is to be vigilant.

"Being able to watch your vehicle, having it in your driveway, but the biggest thing is keeping it secure.  All of us have a lot of personal items, a lot of expensive items whether it's our wallet or I.D. or the vehicle itself," Boie said.

In Chippewa Falls, there is actually an ordinance that says you cannot leave your keys unattended in a vehicle on a city street.

Boie says its purpose is to decrease crimes of opportunity. However, something like remote start is fine. Leaving your keys in your car could land you a $50 fine in Chippewa Falls.

There's a similar ordinance in Eau Claire. You can face a $213 fine for violating that ordinance.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you