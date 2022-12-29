"It's time to pass the torch," Township fire chief to step down after 25 years

SEYMOUR (WQOW) - The Township fire chief is stepping down after serving in his role for 25 years.
On Saturday, December 31st, Jack Running will be stepping down as chief of the Township Fire Department in Seymour.
"This is my 25th year as chief and this is my 49th year as a member of the fire department," Running said.
He'll still stay on as a firefighter, but he said it's time to pass the torch.
"After 25 years, it's time to let somebody else take over," he said.
Running started his career with the volunteer department in the 1970's, battling blazes and doing community outreach.
He said the most challenging part of this job is funding, like securing money for $6,000 air tanks or turnout gear. The second is retention.
"Lifestyles have changed," the chief emphasized. "More family requirements for the new members coming in, so they don't have the time to put into this. The training has changed also. A lot training is required the same as a career department. We need to go through the same schools, same certifications that career departments do. So it's more time, more money, and harder to meet those challenges."
Firefighter Scott Wuerch has worked with Running for 45 years.
"We've been working together for a long time," Wuerch said.
"It takes a special person to run a group this size and to keep all of us focused. I've always referred to him as the chief cat boxer because his job is boxing the cats and keeping us all in the box while we all want to go out," Wuerch mentioned as he laughed.
When asked what advice he has for the incoming chief, Running simply said, "There isn't one piece of advice I'd give him. I think I've given him numerous things to work with. I'll be available to help him out after the transition has been made, too."
Although he's retiring from his position, he's grateful he still get to work with his team.
"The camaraderie with people. It's kind of a family so you get to know everybody. You get to help them out. They help you out. And they show up when they're needed."
Running's current assistant fire chief, Kerry Parker, will take over as chief. Parker's first day on the job will be January 1st.
With a little more time on his hands, Running plans to spend more time on his antique fire truck hobby.