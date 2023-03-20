It's time to prepare your bike for spring

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's the first day of spring which means it's time to dust off those two-wheelers and get ready hit the Chippewa Valley bike trails.
But before you start pedaling, a local bike shop owner said it's important you get your bike tuned up before hitting the trails.
Tuning your bike consists of giving it a proper inspection. That include brakes, gear shifters and cable tension adjustments.
Erik's Bike Shop service manager Jarod Glassco said each bike should have a tune up every spring.
"Coming in to get things returned or new cables, new chains is very important," he said.
He added it's important to find problems before issues get severe. Getting your bike tuned should be done by professionals with proper equipment. The cost for a tune up depends on the situation and location.
Glassco said more people are riding than ever before, so it's important to schedule a tune up before shops get overbooked.
The city of Eau Claire has over 28 miles of recreational trails. The trails are open year-round.