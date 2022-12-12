 Skip to main content
J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard opening at Milwaukee Brewers' American Family Field

Leinie Brewers
MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - A name very familiar to the Chippewa Valley is leaving its mark in Milwaukee. 

The Milwaukee Brewers and The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company announced Monday that the restaurant inside American Family Field will be called J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard at American Family Field. 

The restaurant will open in March of 2023. The working brewery will feature specialty beer brewed on site by the Master Brewers at Leinenkugel's. It will also have a full-service bar and restaurant. 

The restaurant overlooks left field at American Family Field.

“We are thrilled to reveal J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field, with our valued partners at Molson Coors,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We have worked closely to redesign the space and experience for our fans. What could be better than enjoying a beverage crafted right here at American Family Field, and sampling an amazing menu of food options? 
 
“We’re certainly honored to partner with the Brewers to deliver a unique brewery experience for fans,” said Leinenkugel’s President, Tony Bugher. “This project has been a big one and we’re really looking forward to opening. We know fans will enjoy the opportunity to try new beers, brewed right here, that they can only get at the Barrel Yard.”
 
A grand opening date will be announced later this winter.  

