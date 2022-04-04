Jackie Minor leads L.E. Phillips Senior Center as new executive director

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After its former director retired in March, the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire is now under new leadership.
Jackie Minor has taken over as executive director after Mary Pica Anderson retired March 31.
Minor moved to Eau Claire about five years ago and has mainly volunteered in the community before accepting her new position.
Her husband is also active in the area.
David Minor is the president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Before she lived in Eau Claire, she was the program operations director at the YMCA in supervisor from 1987 to 2015.
She also served as the YMCA's CEO and executive director.
Minor said everyone at the senior center has been welcoming, and for her first month, she plans to just listen and learn.
However, one of her goals is to spread the word about the facility.
"In some ways, we're the best kept secret and we need to get the word out," Minor said. "We need to get people into the door so that they can see all the amazing opportunities that are going on here whether it be cards or fitness, people working out. There are so many things going on."
In her new role, she also wants to learn from guests how to actively age and be well.