January snow takes large chunk out of Chippewa Co. Highway Dept. winter maintenance budget

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley has already seen more than three feet of snow this winter, but are we financially prepared for even more?
Our meteorologists at News 18 say February is one of the snowiest months of the year, and January has already taken a large chunk out of Chippewa County's winter budget.
Highway commissioner Brian Kelley said the county has a $1.4 million 'winter maintenance budget' for things like snow plowing, salt, and sand.
In January alone, the county has already spent $525,000 of that funding. So, Kelley hopes the rest of the winter isn't too harsh.
"Normally we'd expect to spend right around $900,000 in this first three to four months of the winter, so spending that $525,000, that puts a pretty big dent in it. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a little bit more mild February and hopefully March, too," Kelley said.
The winter maintenance budget is meant to last until December. If the department goes over budget, there is a half a million dollar contingency from previous years' savings.
So if Chippewa County goes over, they'll consider increasing the budget for 2024.
Kelley said they're in the process of reviewing their levels of service to make sure they can afford to keep the level they currently give residents.
The county plows 489 miles of road covered by 22 county plow routes.