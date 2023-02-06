January snow takes large chunk out of Chippewa Co. Highway Dept. winter maintenance budget

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, SNOW, AND SLEET WILL CONTINUE THIS EVENING ACROSS FAR EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN, WITH REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS... A slushy mix of rain, snow, and sleet has transitioned to primarily snow with a few pockets of rain mixing in this evening, with precipitation expected to continue to move eastwards over the next few hours. Visibility reductions from falling snow are likely, with slick roadways due to the wintry mix as temperatures remain near or just above freezing. Please plan on extra travel time or reducing your speed if traveling for the next few hours. Precipitation will exit the area before midnight.