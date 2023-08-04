Jazz on the House music festival aims to raise money for nonprofit

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -The first annual "Jazz on the House" music festival in Chippewa Falls is underway at Riverfront Park
The one-night festival has local jazz musicians ranging from high schoolers to big bands.
The festival is sponsored by Northwestern Bank which is benefiting Hope Village and the Tiny Homes Community. The free event has food trucks to dine from and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.
Hope Village's Executive Director Mike Cahoon said Jazz on the House was created after Northwestern Bank reached out with the idea to support the Tiny Homes Community.
"I think the thing we look forward to when somebody does a benefit like this is that more of the community will learn about hope village, will learn about homelessness and what it looks like in our community," Cahoon said.
Hope Village is a nonprofit organization that provides people with a small house as an alternative living option.
Cahoon said Northwestern Bank will match every dollar up to a certain amount during Jazz on the House. He said hope village will use the money to build more tiny homes.