...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Jersey Mike's announces opening date, fundraiser for the Community Table

  Updated
  • 0
Jersey Mike's Clairemont

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The new Jersey Mike's restaurant is opening soon in Eau Claire and will kick things off with a fundraiser. 

In a press release, Jersey Mike's said they will be opening at 945 West Clairemont Avenue on Wednesday, May 24. They plan to open their other new location on at 4732 Golf Road in October. 

May 24-28 they will hold a fundraiser for the Community Table. Customers who pick up a coupon that is distributed at nearby businesses can use it to donate a minimum of $3 to the Community Table in exchange for a free regular sub. 

“Both locations are ideal for us and we're fortunate both became available,” said franchise owner Bart Crockett in the press release. “Eau Claire has such a warm culture and we’re looking forward to being part of this great city.”

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. They are hiring, and people interested in applying can email bart@palmcojm.com or call 651-334-5110. 

