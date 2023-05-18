Jersey Mike's announces opening date, fundraiser for the Community Table

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The new Jersey Mike's restaurant is opening soon in Eau Claire and will kick things off with a fundraiser.
In a press release, Jersey Mike's said they will be opening at 945 West Clairemont Avenue on Wednesday, May 24. They plan to open their other new location on at 4732 Golf Road in October.
May 24-28 they will hold a fundraiser for the Community Table. Customers who pick up a coupon that is distributed at nearby businesses can use it to donate a minimum of $3 to the Community Table in exchange for a free regular sub.
“Both locations are ideal for us and we're fortunate both became available,” said franchise owner Bart Crockett in the press release. “Eau Claire has such a warm culture and we’re looking forward to being part of this great city.”
The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. They are hiring, and people interested in applying can email bart@palmcojm.com or call 651-334-5110.