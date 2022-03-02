JONAH to hold vigil for those suffering in Ukraine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In a mission for peace, JONAH religious leaders will be holding a vigil for Ukraine on Friday.
Religious leaders throughout the Eau Claire area will conduct the silent vigil, with organizers saying the vigil is about coming together and standing up for what they believe in.
"We can't go to the Ukraine and help them out, but we can do something here. It also helps us to feel like we're doing something," said JONAH president David Huber.
The event will start in interfaith prayer, followed by a period of silence before closing in prayer and song. Organizers ask that you bring a candle and wearing yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine's flag, is encouraged.
The vigil will be this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church along Clairemont Avenue.