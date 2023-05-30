Juanita's Mexican Restaurant moving into River Prairie Park

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A new restaurant is moving into River Prairie Park, but the business itself is not new to the Chippewa Valley.
Juanita's Mexican Restaurant, currently located on East Hamilton Street in Eau Claire, will be moving into the former Za 51 pizza restaurant space in Altoona.
In a Facebook post, the Mexican restaurant thanked Za 51 for making this "transition so smooth and being so supportive and believing in us."
Juanita's plans to open on Saturday, June 10, and will be open that day from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Za 51 announced two weeks ago their plans to close the pizza restaurant, and will focus solely on their other restaurant Draganetti's.