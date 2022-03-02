Judge sides with Menomonie Schools in COVID-19 protocols case

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - After a five month long case between the School District of the Menomonie Area and parents who accused the district of not implementing proper COVID-19 protocols to protect their daughter, a judge has come to a ruling.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Administration's Division of Hearings and Appeals, the school district did not fail to provide the student in question with an appropriate education by not putting in those measures district wide, nor will the district be required to in the future.
The case began back in October, when Thomas Pearson and his partner filed a request for a due process hearing with the schools. Pearson's daughter Michaela is a first grade student with Down syndrome, a condition which could make her more susceptible to getting severe COVID-19.
From the start of the school year until December, when Michaela became fully vaccinated, she had been learning from home. Her parents believed that learning environment took a toll on her education, as well as her social and emotional development. However, because the Menomonie public schools did not require masks or follow recommended quarantine guidelines, they felt sending her to school in-person was too much of a risk to her health.
Pearson and his partner were fighting for the district to implement masking at Michaela's school, Oaklawn Elementary, have quarantine guidelines that follow the latest guidance, and have those who work closely with Michaela be vaccinated.
At the time, the district responded, saying while they do not intend to have mask or vaccine requirements, they were willing to make necessary measures for staff to wear masks while in contact with Michaela. The parents were not satisfied with the response.
A three-day due process hearing was held in January. Then, a judge heard from the district, the parents, witnesses and attorneys on the case. In Pearson and his partner's request for the hearing, they claimed Michaela was not given free, appropriate public education as required by law for those with disabilities, because of the lack of COVID-19 mitigation efforts within the school district.
According to the decision documented by the judge, in December some COVID-19 mitigation measures were added to Michaela's individualized education program (IEP), a plan created by a team through a student's school that must be followed by law. Some of those measures included that the district would make efforts to ensure staff that work with Michaela be masked, social distancing of three feet will be implemented in her classroom when possible, and that staff who work directly with her be vaccinated.
However, the parents continued their request for the hearing because they did not agree with the measures put in place in the revised IEP. It's also worth noting that under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, parents are not granted final approval of an IEP as a right.
The decision documents show that after those measures were added to Michaela's IEP, she did contract COVID-19 in late January, after the hearing.
Records show a written settlement was reached between the district and the parents in early January.
Michaela's pediatrician testified in the hearing, asking the district to follow CDC guidance. Multiple other physicians and Dunn County Public Health director KT Gallagher also testified, in favor of following DHS guidelines within the schools.
Michaela's speech therapist and occupational therapist also testified, saying she is making progress in school while in person.
Through all this evidence, the judge has ruled that:
• Because a written settlement was reached between the parents on Jan. 3, the issue is resolved fully
• Because the revised IEP had reasonable, calculated measures related to COVID-19, the district did not fail to provide her with a free, appropriate education
• The district did not commit any procedural violations