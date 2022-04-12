Keeping wildlife wild: What to do when you encounter local wildlife

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) — It’s that time of year where mother nature comes back to life, and Chippewa Valley wildlife is going to be brushing up against our domestic lives much more often.
Local experts at Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation currently have baby squirrels and one baby fox in their care, and as spring continues more baby animals will be seen out in the open. They said the best practice — should you encounter any wildlife that seems abandoned, out of place or in need of assistance — is to head to the experts first.
"You want to call us first before you do anything, because a lot of times that mother may have been in the process of moving the baby, or it may have fallen out of the nest, but if you give her time, she will often come back and actually retrieve that baby," Callie Krzyzaniak, a volunteer at Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation, said. "Obviously we do everything we can to take care of them when they come into our facility and get them back out into the wild again, but we're always going to be second best. The mom is the first choice."
She added that the only time you should step in and act before calling an expert is if the wildlife is in imminent danger, otherwise it’s always best to call first.
Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation has expertise in caring with a wide variety of animals, so if you come in contact with an animal, chances are they can help, or at the very least get in touch with those who can. It’s all a part of doing our collective best to ensure area wildlife is able to live the wild lives they are meant to.
Contact Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation by calling 715-838-0326 or visiting chippewavalleywildlife.com