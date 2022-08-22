Kennel cough and how you can prevent your dog from catching it

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As we turn to fall, your dog might be at a bigger risk for kennel cough.
Stephanie Sorensen, owner of Paws and Claws said that as the weather gets colder, and dogs stay inside more, they are more susceptible to the illness.
Kennel cough is an airborne illness for dogs with symptoms ranging from a small cough, to feeling lethargic. Sorensen said that there are a number of ways to help prevent kennel cough like getting your dog vaccinated, but one easy thing you can do is keep your dog active.
"The more they are out with other dogs, and places," said Sorensen. "The more you do training classes or other sources of activities with your dogs, the better their immunity."
If you think your dog has kennel cough, Sorensen said do not bring them to the vet right away. Instead call. That way you can prevent kennel cough from spreading.