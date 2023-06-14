 Skip to main content
Kids raising money with lemonade stand after friend hurt

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A group of kids in Chippewa Falls are having a lemonade fundraiser after their friend was injured in a cliff accident.

The kids say their 11-year-old friend, Cody Becker of Chippewa Falls, was badly injured after falling off an eight-foot cliff in the Willow River State Park in Hudson. To help pay for medical bills and traveling expenses, his friends are running a lemonade stand.

They say they've met some generous people that have been willing to help out. They're trying to do anything possible to help Cody and his family as he recovers.

"He had plastic surgery and had to have all his teeth removed after he lost most of them," said one of Cody's friends Akira Edwards. "Surgery costs a lot of money even if you have insurance. And now his parents are struggling a little bit more with money and we're trying to do anything that could help out with that."

The kids are selling regular lemonade, pink lemonade, and even a mix of the two they call their 'special supreme ranging' from 50 cents to a dollar.

Cody is recovering at a Children's Hospital in St. Paul, but his brother says he is walking now.

If you missed the fundraiser on Wednesday, the stand will be up again at 210 East Wisconsin Street in Chippewa Falls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

