Lake Altoona Beach closed for the weekend

ALTOONA (WQOW) - If your July 4th weekend plans included a trip to Lake Altoona Beach, you will need to find another spot to swim.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department closed the beach on July 1 because harmful algae is present in the water.
This algae can irritate your skin, eyes, nose, throat or respiratory tract, according to the health department's site. Swallowing this water could also make you sick.
Due to the closure, Ski Sprites have cancelled their Independence Day show on Sunday.
The health department's beach closure update on Friday listed all other beaches as open. Those include Riverview Beach, Half Moon Beach, Coon Fork Campground Beach, Big Falls Beach, Lake Eau Claire Beach, and Coon Fork Beach. They did add the disclaimer that even though these beaches are open, there is always a risk of bacteria in a lake.
More information on why beaches are closed can be found by clicking here.