Lake Hallie considering referendum for road improvement projects

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The Village of Lake Hallie is considering asking its residents to help fund road improvement projects in the form of a referendum question in the Spring.
Next week, the Lake Hallie Village Board will meet to discuss if they should place a referendum question on the April ballot. The discussion with the village's attorney will center around options for funding needed road improvement projects. Borrowing the money is another option they will consider.
Lake Hallie Village Clerk and Treasurer Kris Fitzsimmons told News 18 the village needs to consider other funding options because of a tight 2023 budget and levy restrictions placed on them by the Department of Revenue.
Fitzsimmons said this meeting is the first step of many, should the board decide to move forward with the referendum. If approved, they would still need to finalize the dollar amount of the referendum and the referendum question itself. Public hearings would also be held.
News 18 spoke with the Public Works Supervisor for the Village of Lake Hallie, Derek Schad, who said what roads will be prioritized hasn't been finalized yet. However, 30th Avenue, 40th Avenue, and 117th Street are among the top contenders.
The Village Board meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.