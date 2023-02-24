 Skip to main content
Lake Hallie to hold public meetings for referendum to fund police officer, road improvements

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Lake Hallie voters will have a say on two referendum questions come April. One for an extra police officer, and the other would help fund road improvements.

Public information meetings are planned for next Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 22.  Each meeting will be held from 6 - 7 p.m. at the Lake Hallie municipal building. This is the public's chance to ask questions and learn more.

The first referendum question is asking for $110,000 to hire a full-time officer.

If approved, this amount would increase the village's tax levy each year moving forward.

The second question is asking for an additional $700,000. One third of that would go towards the village's public safety debt service. The other two thirds would go toward road improvements.

