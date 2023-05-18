Lake Wissota man inducted into White Castle Hall of Fame

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Lake Wissota man was just inducted into White Castle immortality.
"It's surreal. It's like when you get to the top there's nowhere else to go right? So this is just one more random feather I just stuck in my cap I guess," said Inductee Levi Hunt.
Hunt was inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. A self-proclaimed 'White Castle Nerd' — Hunt's love for the burger chain comes from a collection he has built over the years.
He was awarded a spot in the Hall after years of his White Castle themed photography got the attention of the restaurant chain — including Hunt's White Castle themed baby announcement.
"I would enjoy it twice a year. Thanksgiving we would get it when we would go visit family in Chicago and in the summer they'd bring it up to us here in Lake Wissota," he said.
The burger chain has sent Hunt memorabilia which has resulted in a collection of weird and wacky items. His most important item is his newest: the plaque honoring his achievement.
Wisconsin only has one White Castle and the nearest one to Eau Claire is in St. Paul. He hopes, and believes the Eau Claire area will one day get a White Castle.