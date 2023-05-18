 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Lake Wissota man inducted into White Castle Hall of Fame

  • 0
Levi Hunt White Castle HOF

Courtesy of Wendy Schwantes of Paul Worth Associates

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Lake Wissota man was just inducted into White Castle immortality.

"It's surreal. It's like when you get to the top there's nowhere else to go right? So this is just one more random feather I just stuck in my cap I guess," said Inductee Levi Hunt.

Hunt was inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. A self-proclaimed 'White Castle Nerd'  Hunt's love for the burger chain comes from a collection he has built over the years.

He was awarded a spot in the Hall after years of his White Castle themed photography got the attention of the restaurant chain  including Hunt's White Castle themed baby announcement.

"I would enjoy it twice a year. Thanksgiving we would get it when we would go visit family in Chicago and in the summer they'd bring it up to us here in Lake Wissota," he said.

The burger chain has sent Hunt memorabilia which has resulted in a collection of weird and wacky items. His most important item is his newest: the plaque honoring his achievement.

Wisconsin only has one White Castle and the nearest one to Eau Claire is in St. Paul. He hopes, and believes the Eau Claire area will one day get a White Castle.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you