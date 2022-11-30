Last United Express flight takes off from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The final United Express flight took off from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Wednesday, and now the airport prepares to usher in a new era as Sun Country service from Eau Claire to Minneapolis begins Thursday.
As we've reported, Skywest Airlines, which owns United Express, filed a notice in March to terminate service to Eau Claire and 28 other airports, citing a pilot shortage.
The U.S. Department of Transportation chose Sun Country to replace them.
Tickets for the first flights went on sale in August.
Sun Country will provide two flights per week to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and at least two other flights per week to seasonable locations, like Fort Myers and Orlando in Florida, and Las Vegas.
There will be ceremony Thursday at noon to mark the first Sun Country flight.