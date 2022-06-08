Leaving lawn clippings on the street may cost you

CADOTT (WQOW) - As you are mowing your lawn, be mindful to keep lawn waste on your property and off the roads.
Cities and towns in the area such as Chippewa Falls, Cadott, and Bloomer have an ordinance against leaving lawn clippings on the street.
The reason for this is because lawn clippings make the streets slick, especially when the streets are wet, thus causing the area to be more dangerous for drivers, especially motorcyclists. These clippings can also cause issues for drainage systems.
Cadott Police Chief Daryl Pries said if you don't follow the rules, it will cost you.
"Residents who violate the ordinance will be given a warning, a subsequent violation at that point, we generally handle that with a citation," Pries said.
According to the Cadott police department, the first violation after a warning is $154.50, and all subsequent violations are $176.
You can get lawn clippings off the street by using a leafblower, sweeping them onto your property, or by raking them into a bag and disposing of it at a yard waste facility.